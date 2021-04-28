- Report: Cavs officially sign promising young guard Jeremiah Martin to 2-way contract
Kevin Love believes he still has the ability to ‘be that guy’ that pushes a team into title contention
- Updated: April 28, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love believes he still has the potential to help a team become a title contender.
The 2016 champion recently told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that his experience of playing alongside four-time MVP LeBron James also helps his case out.
“When I am available and playing at a high level, I feel like I could be that guy that pushes the team really over the edge, puts them into contention. A guy that has playoff experience, has played with some of the greatest players if not the greatest player of all time in LeBron James,” Love said.
Love, 32, is an odd fit on the current Cavs roster.
The veteran is in his seventh season in Cleveland. During his first four years in Cleveland, he played next to James and went to the NBA Finals all four years.
However, the Cavs have missed the postseason the last two years and look unlikely to make it this season as well. The tension and constant losing have negatively impacted Love.
On Monday, Love had an ugly meltdown during the Cavs’ blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors. While the Cavs handled the issue internally, they have had to put out fires before with Love.
On the bright side, the big man conveyed that the recent tantrum wasn’t aimed at teammates. Love is putting up 11.7 points, 6.4 boards and 2.3 assists per game this season.
