Kevin Love Dedicates Heart-Wrenching Message to Kobe Bryant After Tragic Death | Cavaliers Nation

- Updated: January 26, 2020
The stunning death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash led to countless NBA stars offering their thoughts and tributes on social media, including Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.
As the photo shows, Bryant and Love were part of the 2012 Team USA squad that won the gold medal at the London Summer Olympics. Bryant and Love were also on opposing sides in eight NBA seasons, with Love’s last two campaigns coming in a Cavaliers uniform.
Bryant also got a close-up look at Love’s collegiate career, when the Cavs veteran played one year for the UCLA Bruins in 2007-08.
The shocking news about Bryant came less than one day after Love’s former teammate, LeBron James, passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
