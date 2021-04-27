 Report: Cavs handling Kevin Love matter internally after he apologized to team following loss vs. Raptors | Cavaliers Nation
Kevin Love Cavs

On Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love threw a fit during the team’s blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The organization is handling the matter internally with the disgruntled veteran.

Love, 32, is in seventh season in Cleveland. The last three years have been very different than Love’s first four seasons with the Cavs.

During his first four years with the Cavs, Love went to the NBA Finals all four times. However, over the last three seasons, the Cavs have been in the NBA’s basement.

The team has been in a deep rebuild since superstar LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018. Of course, the deviation from winning hasn’t sat well with Love, who has had other meltdowns during the rebuild.

The 2016 champion is collecting 11.7 points, 6.4 boards and 2.3 assists per game this season. The Cavs hold a 21-40 record and are the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.

