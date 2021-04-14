 Report: Dan Gilbert purchases Gordon Gund’s minority share in Cavs franchise | Cavaliers Nation
Home / Team News / Report: Dan Gilbert purchases Gordon Gund’s minority share in Cavs franchise

Report: Dan Gilbert purchases Gordon Gund’s minority share in Cavs franchise

Dan Gilbert Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has purchased Gordon Gund’s minority share of the franchise.

Gilbert has directed the Cavs since 2005, when he became the majority owner of the organization.

The 59-year-old has one of the most tenuous perceptions in the NBA. As a matter of fact, he was recently voted as one of the worst owners in the association.

The billionaire suffered a horrific stroke in Detroit in 2019. Gilbert’s son has reportedly been spearheading the show behind the scenes despite his lack of his experience.

Nonetheless, Gilbert’s made it clear he wants the Cavs back in postseason contention. The franchise has missed the playoffs by far for the last two years.

The Cavs hold a 19-34 record.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login