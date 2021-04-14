- Report: Dan Gilbert purchases Gordon Gund’s minority share in Cavs franchise
- Report: Cavs signing Lamar Stevens to multiyear contract
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen set to return for Cavs in Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen make major strides in returning from injury for Cavs
- Kevin Love reacts with honor to Mark Price congratulating for passing him in Cavs history books
- Report: Cavs could be without Collin Sexton and Darius Garland vs. Pelicans
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen could return to play on Wednesday vs. Hornets
- Report: Cavs signing promising young forward to 10-day contract
- Draymond Green opens up on what what really happened with Kevin Durant after Warriors lost 2016 finals
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. has lost nearly 20 pounds due to mysterious illness
Report: Dan Gilbert purchases Gordon Gund’s minority share in Cavs franchise
- Updated: April 14, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has purchased Gordon Gund’s minority share of the franchise.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that Dan Gilbert has acquired Gordon Gund’s minority share in the franchise.
— Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) April 14, 2021
Gilbert has directed the Cavs since 2005, when he became the majority owner of the organization.
The 59-year-old has one of the most tenuous perceptions in the NBA. As a matter of fact, he was recently voted as one of the worst owners in the association.
The billionaire suffered a horrific stroke in Detroit in 2019. Gilbert’s son has reportedly been spearheading the show behind the scenes despite his lack of his experience.
Nonetheless, Gilbert’s made it clear he wants the Cavs back in postseason contention. The franchise has missed the playoffs by far for the last two years.
The Cavs hold a 19-34 record.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login