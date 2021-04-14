Report: Dan Gilbert purchases Gordon Gund’s minority share in Cavs franchise

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has purchased Gordon Gund’s minority share of the franchise.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that Dan Gilbert has acquired Gordon Gund’s minority share in the franchise. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) April 14, 2021

Gilbert has directed the Cavs since 2005, when he became the majority owner of the organization.

The 59-year-old has one of the most tenuous perceptions in the NBA. As a matter of fact, he was recently voted as one of the worst owners in the association.

The billionaire suffered a horrific stroke in Detroit in 2019. Gilbert’s son has reportedly been spearheading the show behind the scenes despite his lack of his experience.

Nonetheless, Gilbert’s made it clear he wants the Cavs back in postseason contention. The franchise has missed the playoffs by far for the last two years.

The Cavs hold a 19-34 record.