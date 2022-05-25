- Celtics defensive stud Grant Williams calls Darius Garland the toughest cover in the NBA
- Iman Shumpert calls out Joe Biden for his response to yet another U.S. school shooting
- Cavs star Darius Garland announces special event for Cleveland community
- Report: 2022 NBA All-Star Game provided Northeast Ohio with economic impact of nearly $250M
- Report: Knicks have ‘always coveted’ Collin Sexton and are a team worth ‘watching’ if he tests free agency
- Report: Cavs want to keep Collin Sexton and not let him ‘truly test’ free agency
- Tristan Thompson offers his take on where LeBron James and Kyrie Irving stand among the greatest duos ever
- Report: Gary Trent Jr., Harrison Barnes and Malik Beasley are viable trade options for Cavs
- Trae Young brags about Darius Garland for leading Cavs this season: ‘I’m a big fan of Darius’
- Report: OKC Thunder tried to trade up in 2021 NBA Draft to select Evan Mobley
Celtics defensive stud Grant Williams calls Darius Garland the toughest cover in the NBA
- Updated: May 25, 2022
When Darius Garland was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 5 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, he was seen by many as a second-tier prospect in the draft behind the likes of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett.
Now, Garland looks like one of the best players from that immensely talented draft class and seems like he could be on well on his way to becoming a perennial All-Star.
In fact, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams recently pegged Garland as the toughest player to cover in the league.
“For guys like myself, the hardest people to guard are like Darius Garland,” he said in an interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Michael Pina. “Small, shifty point guards. The longer, taller guys, and the physical guys I’m OK with. I do a good job on Darius and guys like that, but for me, it’s always been a small, small, small point guard that’s really shifty and quick.”
While having a smaller frame is usually seen as a weakness in today’s NBA, Garland uses his 6-foot-1 size with lethal precision. He can score, find the open man and make plays at a very high level.
As he improves, and the young Cavs core around him improves as well, Garland will likely only become more lethal.
In the 2021-22 NBA season, many of Garland’s per-game averages saw boosts. He finished his season with averages of 21.7 points, 8.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Surely, he will look to take those numbers to the next level next season.
As he gains more confidence in the league and improves his skills further, he will certainly become even harder to defend.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login