Report: There’s ‘strong sense’ JaVale McGee gets traded as contending teams engage in bidding war

With the NBA trade deadline looming, a new report indicates that a number of contending teams are battling to acquire Cleveland Cavaliers reserve center JaVale McGee.

Shams Charania of The Athletic looked at the wide array of rumors and potential deals and noted the mix of teams seeking the services of McGee.

“Several contending teams are beginning to compete for Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee, and there’s a strong sense about a deal before Thursday’s deadline, sources said,” wrote Charania. “Contenders view McGee as an addition to bolster their frontline for the playoff run. McGee is averaging eight points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this season.”

McGee was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Cavs last November, but at age 33 he is not seen as a building block as the Cavaliers continue their rebuilding effort.

One report earlier this week indicated that the Cavaliers were hoping to obtain a second-round selection in exchange for McGee, who will enter the free agent market at the end of this season.

The Cavaliers currently have a record of 16-27 on the season and are set to face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night in a road matchup that could potentially be McGee’s last game in a Cavs uniform.