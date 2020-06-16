Report: Kyrie Irving Lobbying for NBA Players to Skip Bubble and Start Their Own League

Former Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving has caused quite a stir as he continues to lobby for players to skip the upcoming restart of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Now, it looks like Irving is pushing even harder.

According to a recent report, the polarizing guard has proposed that the stars of the NBA should start their own basketball league.

In a recent chat group with Nets players, Kyrie Irving lobbied for skipping the bubble, the Daily News has learned. In that chat, he also proposed that the players can start their own league, according to a source. https://t.co/SqC0wcccPJ — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 16, 2020

Irving’s primary argument about why he believes players should skip the upcoming resumption of the season seems to deal with the fact that major social upheaval has taken place in the United States in recent weeks.

As hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across the country to raise awareness about police brutality, Irving appears to be concerned that the return of the NBA could shift the focus away from social change.

A puzzling aspect of his argument is that many of the NBA’s biggest stars have been some of the most outspoken celebrities when it comes to making sure that racial inequality in the United States remains front-page news.

Former Cavs star LeBron James comes to mind. James is reportedly dedicated to finishing the season and has also remained a powerful ally of the African-American community.

Irving surely has a number of supporters in and outside of the NBA. However, he also has a lot of detractors.

Recently, former NBA star Matt Barnes said that Irving should “quit bulls——-” about the real reason behind his current antagonism towards the league.

Barnes indicated that Irving only wants other players to skip out on the season restart because Irving himself will not be able to take part.

Perhaps the most interesting angle of Irving’s new approach is that as he continues to create drama off the court, he is actually playing a role in shifting fans’ attention away from social change that he claims to be so dedicated to.

Once again, it looks like Irving is revealing himself to be his own worst enemy.