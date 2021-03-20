Report: Matthew Dellavedova likely to make debut on upcoming 4-game road trip

The Cleveland Cavaliers may get a huge boost back soon.

Cavs stalwart Matthew Dellavedova is reportedly set to practice with the team on Saturday and potentially going to be making his return on the Cavs’ upcoming road trip.

“Dellavedova is getting closer,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Sources tell cleveland.com Dellavedova will practice Saturday and there’s belief the veteran, who has yet to play this season, should be able to make his debut during the team’s upcoming four-game road trip that begins Wednesday night in Chicago — ironically the place where Cleveland’s 2019-20 season ended abruptly, the last regular season game Dellavedova played.”

Dellavedova, 30, has been out of action the whole season due a concussion he suffered during the preseason opener.

The injury has really wore the veteran down. As a matter of fact, the 2016 champion was reportedly considering retiring earlier in the year.

Over the course of his career, Dellavedova has career averages of 5.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 boards per game.

The Cavs could certainly use his leadership. After the team started off the season in a strong manner, it has sinked in the standings.

The Cavs are the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference with an abysmal 15-26 record. They take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.