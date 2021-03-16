Report: Andre Drummond has expressed interest in joining Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are reportedly eyeing Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.

Apparently, Drummond has been eyeing Washington as well.

Thank you. I’ve been saying Andre Drummond has expressed interest in DC before these reports — a lot of family/friend ties in the District. Washington has always been interested, the only question is why would Drum come to such a bad situation (franchise wise)? https://t.co/5o3fP6Z6rI — 📌Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) March 16, 2021

Drummond, 27, is heading for a divorce from the Cavaliers.

After the organization’s acquisition young big man Jarrett Allen, the Cavs have made it clear they don’t see Drummond in their long-term future.

As a result, the franchise is finding ways to move Drummond. The Cavs are seeking a second-round draft pick for the two-time All-Star.

The Wizards are gunning for the playoffs now that they have stars Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook running the show. However, the team holds an abysmal 14-24 record.

Perhaps, Drummond is the spark the Wizards need to push towards the postseason. He’s putting up 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.