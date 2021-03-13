- Kevin Love offers supremely confident message on what he can offer Cavs upon return from injury
- Report: Matthew Dellavedova among injured Cavs expected to return soon
- Report: Kevin Love and Darius Garland questionable for Friday’s contest vs. Pelicans
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. plans on making return for Cavs in Friday’s game vs. Pelicans
- Report: Cavs big man Jarrett Allen added to Team USA’s finalists for Olympics
- Report: Former Lakers guard signs 10-day contract to join Cavs
- Cavs release statement after passing of legendary broadcaster Joe Tait
- Report: Cavs listing 5 players as untouchable ahead of NBA trade deadline
- Report: Warriors may be willing to part ways with youngster for Cedi Osman
- LeBron James’ former high school teammate recreates ‘Cleveland, this is for you!’ after Horizon League win
Kevin Love offers supremely confident message on what he can offer Cavs upon return from injury
- Updated: March 13, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made his return to the basketball floor on Friday night.
After the game, Love reminded people that he can be the alpha the team needs.
“I know I’m that guy, I know I can be that guy,” Love said about returning to be the player he once was. “I think my impact can be huge for this team. Veteran leadership and just being Kevin Love. This was a really weird, unlucky, unfortunate injury, but this is something I can definitely get through and overcome.”
Love, 32, collected just four points on 1-of-4 from the field and in 10 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Cavs got smacked by a score of 116-82.
While Love has a ton of accomplishments under his belt, he is moving further away from his prime.
Furthermore, it’s unclear how motivated he will stay as the Cavs pick up more losses. The veteran’s frustration with the organization was on full display last year.
The Cavs hold a 14-23 record and are the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are unlikely to make the postseason.
Love has career averages of 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login