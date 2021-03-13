Kevin Love offers supremely confident message on what he can offer Cavs upon return from injury

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made his return to the basketball floor on Friday night.

After the game, Love reminded people that he can be the alpha the team needs.

“I know I’m that guy, I know I can be that guy,” Love said about returning to be the player he once was. “I think my impact can be huge for this team. Veteran leadership and just being Kevin Love. This was a really weird, unlucky, unfortunate injury, but this is something I can definitely get through and overcome.”

Love, 32, collected just four points on 1-of-4 from the field and in 10 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Cavs got smacked by a score of 116-82.

While Love has a ton of accomplishments under his belt, he is moving further away from his prime.

Furthermore, it’s unclear how motivated he will stay as the Cavs pick up more losses. The veteran’s frustration with the organization was on full display last year.

The Cavs hold a 14-23 record and are the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are unlikely to make the postseason.

Love has career averages of 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.