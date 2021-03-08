Report: ‘Doubt around the league’ Cavs will be able to trade Andre Drummond due to massive contract

While the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to look to deal away center Andre Drummond, a new report indicates that the veteran’s huge salary for the 2020-21 season is making that more difficult.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer offered his thoughts on a variety of basketball-related topics, which included casting doubt on a possible trade of Drummond due to his whopping paycheck.

“Drummond has been benched while the Cavaliers seek a trade, but there’s doubt around the league that they’ll be able to find one due to his massive $28.8 million salary,” O’Connor wrote.

As an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, Drummond likely won’t bring much back to the Cavaliers. However, since they have made the decision to move on from the big man, they’re hoping to salvage something in return.

Any team that would consider trading for Drummond would then have to fit his 2020-21 pay into the team’s salary cap.

That conflict is one reason why the Cavaliers may end up having to buy Drummond out of his remaining contract, which would make him free to sign with any other team for the remainder of the season.

A number of contending teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, have reportedly inquired about Drummond, who was averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game prior to being shut down by the Cavs.

The NBA trade deadline arrives on March 25, which doesn’t give the Cavaliers a great deal of time to put together a deal.