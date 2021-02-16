Cavs insider thinks Andre Drummond ‘seems headed for a buyout’ with Cleveland

With Andre Drummond’s time as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers coming to an end, Cavs insider Jason Lloyd believes that his eventual departure from the team will come in the form of a buyout.

"It only takes one injury or one team to change its mind, but at this point, Drummond seems headed for a buyout.

Miami, Milwaukee, Brooklyn and the Lakers all make sense on some level if Drummond is bought out by the Cavs." – @ByJasonLloyd pic.twitter.com/OhbJYacj7v — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 16, 2021

The Cavaliers have chosen to sit Drummond until they can either make a deal with another team for him or simply buy him out.

The 27-year-old Drummond is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 campaign and in recent weeks has expressed frustration about the Cavaliers’ string of losing.

Two of the teams most prominently mentioned as a potential landing spot for Drummond are the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors. However, it’s clear that other teams will look to add the veteran if a buyout takes place.

The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers met in last season’s NBA Finals, while the Nets, Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks all are solid contenders to battle for a league title.

Drummond has averaged a double-double over the course of his NBA career and was averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game when the Cavaliers chose to stop playing him.

Numbers like that can help offer contending teams a talented player like Drummond at minimal cost, with the possibility that his contributions can help that team capture a championship.