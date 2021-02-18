Report: Andre Drummond generating trade interest from 8-10 teams

Cleveland Cavaliers disgruntled center Andre Drummond is generating trade interest from a bevy of teams.

“There’s plenty about this Drummond situation to unpack, but third-year guard Collin Sexton believes he’s processed it and is ready to move forward, focusing on the season while still supporting his teammate,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Sexton wouldn’t comment on whether Drummond — an unrestricted free agent following this season who is generating interest on the trade market from around 8-10 teams, sources say — is being treated fairly.”

Drummond, 27, has stopped playing in games for the Cavs.

The veteran was shipped from the Detroit Pistons to the Cavs midway through the 2019-20 regular season.

Although Drummond got off to a hot start in Cleveland this season, he wasn’t thrilled with the ramifications of the Cavs’ acquisition of center Jarrett Allen.

The arrival of Allen from the Brooklyn Nets essentially ceased any type of long-term partnership between the Cavs and Drummond. Furthermore, the tumultuous situation has apparently decreased the team’s morale.

The Cavs are discussing trade deals with other teams for the former All-Star. However, a buyout reportedly seems like a likely scenario as well.

Drummond is putting up 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season.