Report: Cavs announce starting 5 for Tuesday’s game vs. Bulls
- Updated: October 5, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers released their starting five for tonight’s preseason matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
The biggest surprise in the lineup is that rookie Evan Mobley will start alongside Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.
Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will have all eyes on him as he makes his debut with the team.
#Cavs starting five for the first preseason game against the Bulls:
Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen
J.B Bickerstaff said he plans to get all 20 guys out on the floor tonight.
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) October 5, 2021
The Cavaliers are opting for the youngster in the preseason over Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love.
Love reportedly will come off the bench this season for J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad as long as he is still on the team.
The Cavaliers are looking to start the preseason strong to set the tone heading into the 2021-22 regular season.
The Cavs and Bulls are scheduled to tip off tonight at 8 p.m. EST.
