Report: Cavs to ramp up Andre Drummond trade talks during All-Star Weekend

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to either trade Andre Drummond or part ways with him via buyout in the near future.

According to Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com, the Cavs will be ramping up trade talks during All-Star Weekend.

“The focus for general manager Koby Altman during the All-Star break will be to move Drummond in a trade,” wrote Amico. “The Cavs have already spoken with several teams and are likely to ramp up those talks over the weekend. Ideally, Drummond will be somewhere else when the Cavs face the [New Orleans] Pelicans. That’s the goal, anyway.”

Drummond, 27, hasn’t been playing for the Cavs for the last couple of weeks as the team searches for a trade partner.

The Cavs acquired the two-time All-Star from the Detroit Pistons midway through the 2019-20 campaign.

While there was optimism a partnership would work between Drummond and the Cavs, those dreams quickly died when the franchise acquired rising star Jarrett Allen earlier this year.

Of course, the Cavs are in the middle of a rebuild and unlikely to make the playoffs this season.

Drummond is collecting 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season. He is generating trade interest from several teams around the league.

The Cavs, who are on a four-game winning streak, take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.