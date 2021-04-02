Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova issue confident messages about Cavs pushing for playoff spot

The Cleveland Cavaliers got a huge boost on Thursday with 2016 champions Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova back in the lineup.

The duo believes the team can put together a wonderful run, which may include a shot at the postseason.

“We don’t have much time left, but I do think that we can put together a great last however many games that we have and really make a push,” Love said. “Having Delly back, having myself back, actually being able to make an impact playing the game, there’s just, there’s nothing like that.”

Love, 32, put up 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes against the 76ers on Thursday. It was just the All-Star’s fifth game of the 2020-21 campaign.

As for Dellaveodva, he made his season debut on Thursday. The rugged guard did not score but collected five assists and two rebounds in the 114-94 loss to the 76ers.

Although Dellavedova first action of the regular season came in a blowout, he is confident that the Cavs can make a run for one of the play-in spots.

“I think we have shown how well we can play as a team in different games throughout the year,” Dellavedova said. “The East is pretty tight and we should have goals to at least get into that Play-In game, get into the playoffs. I think that’s the biggest thing we have to talk about now.”

The Cavs, who are on a four-game losing skid, own a 17-31 record. They’re the No. 13. seed in the Eastern Conference.

Still, a shot at the playoff is still within spitting distance. The Cavs just have to land the No. 10 spot in the East, which they are only three games back from.

“There’s 24 games left, let’s make a run and have something to compete for,” Dellavedova added.

The Cavs take on the Miami Heat on Saturday.