Report: Cavs helping Kevin Porter Jr. ‘get his life together before putting him on the court’

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been without the services of youngster Kevin Porter Jr. for the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cavs are assisting Porter reassemble his life before rushing him back to the court.

“Porter Jr. was arrested in November and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to control the vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana,” Vardon wrote. “All of those charges were dismissed. He’s 20, and after last season was thought to be the most promising of Cleveland’s young players. The Cavs are helping him get his life together before putting him on the court.”

The Cavs selected Porter with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Although the Cavs envision a bright future for Porter, they prioritize and support him getting a hold of his life. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff powerfully stated that the organization is fully behind the 20-year-old baller.

In October, Porter posted a morbid message on his Instagram, which made many people worry that he was having suicidal thoughts.

In November, he was arrested on weapons charges. Furthermore, a woman accused the University of Southern California product of punching her in the face.

During his rookie campaign last season, Porter collected 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.