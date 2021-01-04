Cavs members throw shade at ESPN for not naming Collin Sexton top 100 player

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Collin Sexton didn’t make ESPN’s list of top 100 players before the 2020-21 campaign started.

After Sexton’s hot start to the new season, he drew defense from one Cavs member for not being named to the elusive list.

“’Not a top 100 player, huh,’ the text read, punctuated with a hand-to-chin emoji,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote of a text he received from one member of the organization.

In addition, Cavs big man Larry Nance Jr. completely ridiculed ESPN for not showing love to Sexton.

“Where’s Collin? In the top 100 of the league? That’s sick,” Nance said, referencing those preseason lists. “I mean, somebody needs to be fired. I don’t want to see anybody lose their job, but somebody needs to be fired. The man’s averaging an efficient 26 or 27, that’s gotta be good for top 10 in the league. He’s got his team out to a 4-2 start that no one would have predicted. I can’t say enough positive [things] about him right now. He’s leading us when we need him the most.”

Sexton, who turned 22 on Monday, is off to a historic start this season.

As a matter of fact, he’s averaging a career-high 26.0 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season. He’s leading the team in scoring.

While Sexton didn’t land on ESPN’s list of the best 100 players in the league, he certainly is making the decision makers of that survey reconsider his rank.

The point guard is No. 10 in points per game this season. Sexton is scoring more points per game this season than superstars LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.

Best of all, Sexton’s scoring firepower is leading to wins. The Cavs have an encouraging 4-2 record on the season.