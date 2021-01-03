 Collin Sexton joins LeBron James, Austin Carr and Bingo Smith in Cavs history books | Cavaliers Nation
With a 4-2 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers are off to an excellent start this season.

Guard Collin Sexton has played a major role in his team’s success.

By scoring 27 points in the Cavs’ 96-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Sexton joined some select company in team history.

The third-year man out of the University of Alabama is off to a great start in the 2020-21 NBA season. Following Saturday’s game, he’s averaging 26.0 points and 3.7 assists per game while shooting a scalding 55.6 percent from the field and 55.0 percent from 3-point range.

In his first two seasons, Sexton showed plenty of promise, and perhaps he is poised to take his game to an All-Star caliber level on a consistent basis this season.

Also playing a big role in the Cavs’ fast start is Sexton’s backcourt mate Darius Garland, who is putting up a very efficient 17.2 points and 6.3 assists per game.

Cleveland will take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon, giving it a prime opportunity to extend its great start.

