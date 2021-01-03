Collin Sexton joins LeBron James, Austin Carr and Bingo Smith in Cavs history books

With a 4-2 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers are off to an excellent start this season.

Guard Collin Sexton has played a major role in his team’s success.

By scoring 27 points in the Cavs’ 96-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Sexton joined some select company in team history.

Collin Sexton is the first Cavaliers player with 20 points in each of his team's first 6 games of a season since LeBron James in 2004-05. Sexton is the 4th Cavaliers player to do this in franchise history, joining LeBron, Austin Carr and Bingo Smith. pic.twitter.com/nB6fr3UoVr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 3, 2021

The third-year man out of the University of Alabama is off to a great start in the 2020-21 NBA season. Following Saturday’s game, he’s averaging 26.0 points and 3.7 assists per game while shooting a scalding 55.6 percent from the field and 55.0 percent from 3-point range.

In his first two seasons, Sexton showed plenty of promise, and perhaps he is poised to take his game to an All-Star caliber level on a consistent basis this season.

Also playing a big role in the Cavs’ fast start is Sexton’s backcourt mate Darius Garland, who is putting up a very efficient 17.2 points and 6.3 assists per game.

Cleveland will take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon, giving it a prime opportunity to extend its great start.