Report: Kevin Love makes major investment in world’s 1st mental health gym
- Updated: November 3, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is continuing to advocate for mental health.
Since Love opened up about a panic attack he had during a game in a March 2018 issue of The Players’ Tribune, he has been active in trying to help end the stigma around mental health issues.
Now, the former All-Star is backing the world’s first mental health gym.
“Now Love is one of the investors backing a new venture called Coa that bills itself as the world’s first gym for mental health,” InsideHook’s Evan Bleier wrote.
“Conceived of by company co-founder and CEO Alexa Meyer when she was walking around San Francisco and realized there were gyms catering to physical health on every corner but no visible options to work on emotional health, Coa offers both group classes and one-on-one mental fitness sessions with licensed therapists that have been specially matched with their client.”
It is yet another way that Love has continued to pour himself into the community and help those dealing with mental health issues.
On the court, he is trying to lead Cleveland back to the postseason. After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference last season, Love and the Cavs are determined to get back in the playoff picture.
Last year, Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
