Tristan Thompson sends amazing message to LeBron James for his 36th birthday

- Updated: December 31, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers veterans LeBron James and Tristan Thompson have a special brotherhood.
On Wednesday, Thompson sent James an adorable message for his birthday.
James, 36, has shared multiple times how much he misses Thompson since he departed Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.
The pair played together for four seasons on the Cavs from 2014 to 2018. They participated in four NBA Finals together during that span.
Of course, they famously won a championship together against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. They stormed back from a 3-1 deficit to upend the Warriors in historic fashion.
Now, both Cavs icons are competing for titles elsewhere.
Thompson, who was drafted by the Cavs in 2011, recently left Cleveland for the Boston Celtics in the offseason. James reportedly wanted the big man to land in Los Angeles.
