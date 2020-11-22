Report: Tristan Thompson agrees to 2-year deal with Boston Celtics

Just after losing a key player in Gordon Hayward in free agency, the Boston Celtics have managed to upgrade their roster.

Big man Tristan Thompson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics.

Thompson will add some much-needed size to a Celtics team that seemed to be knocking on the door of title contention this past season.

They had to make do with 6-foot-8 Daniel Theis starting at center, and it hurt them in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, as Bam Adebayo took full advantage.

Thompson is also a veteran who has championship experience. He reached the NBA Finals four straight seasons while with the Cleveland Cavaliers and won a world title in 2016 with LeBron James.

In the 2019-20 campaign, Thompson put up 12.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.