Report: Tristan Thompson agrees to 2-year deal with Boston Celtics

- Updated: November 21, 2020
Just after losing a key player in Gordon Hayward in free agency, the Boston Celtics have managed to upgrade their roster.
Big man Tristan Thompson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics.
Sources: Two-year, $19 million deal for Tristan Thompson in Boston. https://t.co/U6p14ooIwg
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 22, 2020
Thompson will add some much-needed size to a Celtics team that seemed to be knocking on the door of title contention this past season.
They had to make do with 6-foot-8 Daniel Theis starting at center, and it hurt them in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, as Bam Adebayo took full advantage.
Thompson is also a veteran who has championship experience. He reached the NBA Finals four straight seasons while with the Cleveland Cavaliers and won a world title in 2016 with LeBron James.
In the 2019-20 campaign, Thompson put up 12.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
