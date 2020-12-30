Report: Several Cavs players participated in on-court workouts after loss to Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers saw their undefeated start to the season come to an end at the hands of the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Following the loss, motivated Cavs players Andre Drummond, Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dante Exum and Thon Maker all participated in on-court workouts.

“As [J.B.] Bickerstaff was collecting his thoughts and preparing for his postgame Zoom meeting with reporters, Drummond emerged from the locker room for an on-court workout,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Then came Sexton, Garland, Dante Exum and Thon Maker.”

The Cavs look completely different this season after finishing last in the Eastern Conference last season.

The team has ambitious goals of making the playoffs, and it is actually showing promise. The Cavs have a 3-1 record.

Drummond, 27, has been a terrific motor for the rebuilding Cavs.

The two-time All-Star is collecting a career-high 19.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 blocks and 2.8 steals on top of 15.3 rebounds per game through four games this season.

In addition, Sexton’s hot finish from last season is translating into the 2020-21 season. The University of Alabama product is putting up a career-high 25.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.