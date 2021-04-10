- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen could return to play on Wednesday vs. Hornets
Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen could return to play on Wednesday vs. Hornets
- Updated: April 10, 2021
The returns of both Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr. for the Cleveland Cavaliers could take place when the Cavs face the Charlotte Hornets in their road game on Wednesday.
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com indicated that Allen has to wait to be cleared by the NBA before he can return to the court
“Allen suffered a concussion on March 26 and hasn’t played since,” Fedor wrote. “He will miss his seventh straight game on Saturday night and is highly unlikely to play Sunday in the second game of Cleveland’s back-to-back. Sources say Allen is progressing well through the league’s concussion protocol. He has reached the exertion part. By rule, a player has to be symptom-free after each step. Sources say there’s a chance Allen returns Wednesday in Charlotte.”
Fedor noted that Nance appears to be getting back to normal after a disturbing weight loss of almost 20 pounds that left him bedridden.
“A source close to Nance said the versatile forward is ‘close to feeling like himself once again,'” Fedor wrote. “He’s missed four straight games and is out again Saturday versus Toronto.”
Allen joined the team earlier this year and is hoping to close out the season with some strong momentum for next season.
In the case of Nance, his illness comes after he missed an extended period with an injury back in February.
