- Report: Cavs to be without Kevin Love for several weeks due to latest calf injury
- Cavs earn shout-out from Magic Johnson for undefeated start to season
- Report: Kevin Love and Andre Drummond helped cover big amount of lost wages for Cavs employees
- Report: Kevin Love to receive MRI after suffering calf injury vs. 76ers
- Larry Nance Jr. pleasantly shocked that Cavs lead NBA in crucial statistic
- Darius Garland gloats about Andre Drummond for stopping ‘one of the best point guards ever’
- J.R. Smith’s hilarious admission after looking at himself in mirror naked for first time
- Report: Isaac Okoro to miss Sunday’s game vs. 76ers with new injury
- Report: Kevin Love and Dante Exum expected to play tonight vs. Detroit Pistons
- Former Cavs coach explains how pressure was all on LeBron James in 2015-16: ‘Our team had to win’
Report: Cavs to be without Kevin Love for several weeks due to latest calf injury
- Updated: December 29, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without big man Kevin Love for up to a month due to a right calf strain.
The Cavaliers just announced that Kevin Love is out for at least three to four weeks with a strained right calf …
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 29, 2020
Love, 32, recently underwent an MRI on his injured calf.
The former All-Star was forced to leave Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers due to the injury. Now, the Cavs will be without him for an extended period.
Nonetheless, the Cavs are playing phenomenal basketball. In fact, they are undefeated through three games this season.
The 2016 champion has career averages of 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login