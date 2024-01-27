Cavs News

Jarrett Allen’s live reaction to learning Donovan Mitchell wasn’t named All-Star starter this season

Mike Battaglino
4 Min Read
Jarrett Allen Cavs
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jarrett Allen gave a very honest response when asked about his reaction to learning that Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Donovan Mitchell was not named a starter for the upcoming 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Though Allen may not have been aware, Mitchell’s omission was noticed by observers around the league and, of course, by the guard himself.

“When cleveland.com asked Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell about not being named a 2024 All-Star starter, he didn’t immediately respond,” wrote Chris Fedor.

“Mitchell savagely cackled for five straight seconds instead. His laughter spoke volumes.”

Mitchell then expressed some confidence that he will be added to the team as a reserve.

“I felt like I should have been named a starter,” Mitchell said. “I felt like with what we have done as a group, it should have been the case. But ultimately, it wasn’t. Sometimes you just have to go out there and do it every night and show it. Sometimes you get snubbed. Maybe I need to be a little louder with my stuff.

“You always want to be an All-Star starter. You always want to be at the top. But it won’t be that way this year. Gotta keep going. I think I will make it as a reserve.”

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard were named the two starting backcourt players for the Eastern Conference as a result of voting by fans (50 percent), players (25 percent) and media (25 percent).

Mitchell also finished behind New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson in the weighted voting but is a very strong candidate to be named as a reserve. In each conference, there are reserve slots for two guards, three frontcourt players and two other players at any position. Those players will be announced on Thursday.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Pacers.

Mitchell was an All-Star starter last season, his first with the Cavs, and scored 40 points in the game. During his time with the Utah Jazz, he earned three other All-Star nods.

This season, the 27-year-old is averaging 27.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in 34 appearances. By comparison, Lillard, in his first season with the Bucks, is averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in 42 appearances. Meanwhile, Haliburton is averaging 23.6 points, 12.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in 34 appearances for the All-Star host Pacers.

Mitchell has helped the Cavaliers thrive despite the extended absences of starters Darius Garland and Evan Mobley because of injuries. Cleveland recently had an eight-game winning streak and has won nine of its past 10 after a 112-100 victory against Lillard and the Bucks on Friday. That gave the Cavs a split of two straight games played at Milwaukee.

They now have a 27-16 record that puts them in fourth place in the Eastern Conference entering NBA play on Saturday.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. One of his favorite sports memories is the Cavaliers-Nets playoff series from 1993.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Tristan Thompson, Donovan Mitchell and Dean Wade
Donovan Mitchell on why he gained even more respect for Tristan Thompson after he violated anti-drug program
Cavs News
Evan Mobley Cavs
Cavs insider offers much-needed good news on Evan Mobley’s injury recovery
Cavs News
Tristan Thompson Cavs
NBA front office insider details financial fallout from Tristan Thompson’s suspension
Cavs News
J.B. Bickerstaff Cavs
J.B. Bickerstaff defends Emoni Bates after ‘disgusting and vile’ things were said to him and his family
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?