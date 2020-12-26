Report: Kevin Love and Dante Exum expected to play tonight vs. Detroit Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers stalwart Kevin Love and Dante Exum are expected to make their 2020-21 season debuts against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Love, 32, saw a strained right calf injury force him out of the home opener against the Charlotte Hornets.

Yet, the rebuilding Cavs collected a 121-114 victory to begin their season.

The veteran is hopeful that the Cavs can be more competitive after finishing with the worst record in the Eastern Conference last season. The Cavs have missed the playoffs for the last two years.

Of course, Love is exiting his prime and would prefer to go to a contender. There is reportedly a mutual understanding between the Cavs and Love on this front.

The big man has career averages of 18.2 points, 11.1 boards and 2.4 assists per game.