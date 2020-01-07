Report: Cavs Have Asked Kevin Love to Help Them Trade Him | Cavaliers Nation

It’s becoming clear that Kevin Love wishes to get traded, and a recent report suggests that the Cleveland Cavaliers want his help to make that wish a reality.

During an appearance on “The Jump,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared insider information on what the conversations have been like between Love and the Cavaliers organization.

Windhorst’s statements were in light of the five-time All-Star’s recent outburst and how it impacts his trade value.

“The best thing for the Cavs, and the Cavs have communicated this to him, ‘Help us help you,’” Windhorst said. “‘Do you want to get traded? You do? Well, then, come and have a good attitude every day and put up numbers.’ “And there have been periods. Weeks, sometimes two weeks, sometimes even longer where Kevin has done that. But there’s been several times this season, and of course last season as well, which he mostly missed due to injury, where he’s lost his cool a little bit and we’re all watching for it. We all see it when it happens.”

Despite being the team’s lone player with All-Star pedigree, Love is only averaging 16.4 points per game this season. It’s his lowest average since the 2015-16 season.

Love’s contract runs through the 2022-23 season, after signing a four-year contract worth $120.4 million in 2018.

His average annual salary of about $30 million makes his contract a difficult, but not an impossible, one to move.

