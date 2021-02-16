Jarrett Allen reveals true story behind heated argument with Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered their eighth consecutive loss last night when they fell 129-98 to the Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland’s record has tumbled to 10-19 this season, and tensions were high in an argument between Jarrett Allen and Collin Sexton following the loss.

However, Allen explained that the argument was not a big deal and that he’d go to “war” for Sexton.

“It’s basketball,” Allen said. “Tensions are going to get high. I’m normally not the person to start yelling, but I was just frustrated at everything and then Collin happened to be there. We started yelling. But one thing that you guys need to know, there’s not one second I wouldn’t fight for that guy. I went out and yelled at him. We figured it out in the locker room. When we’re out there, we’ll go to war for each other.”

Allen explained that it was more than one play that led to the disagreement, but he thinks the losing streak certainly played a part in his and Sexton’s frustrations.

“We’ve lost what seems like 20 in a row, we just can’t seem to get out of this little rut that we’re in,” Allen said. “We have lapses on defense. Sometimes, one time we play perfect defense, the next possession, we will mess up a small thing that will lead to another team’s bucket.”

The Cavs’ playoff hopes are slowly slipping away, but Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fine with the conversation between Allen and Sexton.

“They just had a conversation and I’m fine with it,” Bickerstaff said. “A situation occurred on the floor and they needed to resolve it. I don’t think it was that big of a deal. When we went into the locker room at halftime it was over. We discussed it and we moved on. If you never have conflict, you never have resolution. It’s OK to have a little bit of conflict as long as it leads to a resolution.”

Cleveland will look to get back on track on Friday when it takes on Denver Nuggets.