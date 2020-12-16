- Report: Kevin Porter Jr. not with Cavs for team’s final 2 preseason games
- Larry Nance Jr. going great lengths to help locally owned Cleveland businesses
- Report: Cavs to be without 6 key players tonight vs. Knicks
- Report: Cavs offered Kendrick Perkins assistant coaching role before he became TV analyst
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Matthew Dellavedova to enter concussion protocol
- Report: Dante Exum likely to earn Cavs’ backup point guard role
- Report: Cavs encouraging Isaac Okoro to launch from distance to gain momentum into regular season
- Report: Cavs to be without 3 key players in preseason game vs. Pacers
- Report: Cavs questioning if Isaac Okoro can play wing position in NBA
- Former center on why he rejected LeBron’s recruitment to Cavs after he called himself ‘King James’
Report: Kevin Porter Jr. not with Cavs for team’s final 2 preseason games
- Updated: December 16, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly will be without swingman Kevin Porter Jr. for their final two preseason games.
The Cavs play the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, but Porter Jr. did not make the trip with the team.
We know #Cavs Larry Nance Jr. and Matthew Dellavedova did not make the trip to New York. I'm told Kevin Porter Jr. isn't on this trip either for the final two preseason games.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 16, 2020
Porter Jr. was arrested this offseason but has received an endorsement from Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff that he will not give up on the youngster.
Porter Jr. was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He had a solid rookie season, averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
The Cavs have not announced whether or not Porter Jr. will be with the team to begin the regular season
However, since he is not making the trip for the final preseason games, it seems unlikely.
The Cavs open the season on Dec. 23 against the Charlotte Hornets.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login