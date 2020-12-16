Report: Kevin Porter Jr. not with Cavs for team’s final 2 preseason games

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly will be without swingman Kevin Porter Jr. for their final two preseason games.

The Cavs play the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, but Porter Jr. did not make the trip with the team.

Porter Jr. was arrested this offseason but has received an endorsement from Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff that he will not give up on the youngster.

Porter Jr. was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He had a solid rookie season, averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

The Cavs have not announced whether or not Porter Jr. will be with the team to begin the regular season

However, since he is not making the trip for the final preseason games, it seems unlikely.

The Cavs open the season on Dec. 23 against the Charlotte Hornets.