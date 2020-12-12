- Report: Cavs to be without 4 players for tonight’s preseason game vs. Pacers
Report: Cavs to be without 4 players for tonight’s preseason game vs. Pacers
- Updated: December 12, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers open their preseason slate tonight against the Indiana Pacers.
However, the Cavs will be without several key players as they prepare for the 2020-21 season.
Guard Collin Sexton, center JaVale McGee, swingman Kevin Porter Jr. and Charles Matthews are all out tonight.
Injury update for the #Cavs first preseason game against the Pacers:
Collin Sexton (right ankle sprain)-OUT
Kevin Porter Jr. (personal reasons)-OUT
JaVale McGee -OUT
Charles Matthews (right knee soreness)-OUT
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) December 12, 2020
Sexton is dealing with a right ankle sprain, and the Cavs are likely being cautious with their top guard ahead of this season.
Porter Jr., the No. 30 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will not play due to personal reasons. The promising young forward was arrested recently.
The Cavs are looking to head into the 2020-21 season with some positive momentum after a brutal 19-46 finish last season.
Both Sexton and Porter Jr. figured to be big parts of the Cavs’ future, but Porter Jr.’s situation is a little more murky following his arrest.
Sexton, on the other hand, will likely be one of the Cavs’ leading scorers this season. Last year, he averaged 20.8 points per game.
