Report: Cavs have ‘expectation of ascension’ for Collin Sexton and Kevin Porter Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are counting on internal growth after not making any huge moves this offseason.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs are banking on major leaps forward from Collin Sexton and Kevin Porter Jr. this upcoming season.

“Even if the rest of the league sees them in a different light, the Cavs believe in the young core,” Fedor wrote. “There’s an expectation of ascension from Sexton and Kevin Porter Jr.”

The Cavs have reason to believe Sexton can take his game to another level.

Sexton, 21, was on fire before the novel coronavirus halted the Cavs’ 2019-20 campaign. The point guard put up 30.0 points per game in the month of March.

He concluded his sophomore campaign with averages of 20.8 points, 3.1 boards and 3.0 assists per game. He led the Cavs in scoring last season.

As for Porter Jr., he has shown his upside on the court. The youngster collected 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season.

However, he’s also been in headlines for a lot of bad news lately. The Cavs are still hopeful Porter Jr. can channel the energy together and have a terrific sophomore season.