Report: Cavs ‘crossing their fingers’ that Kevin Love doesn’t have on-court outbursts this season

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love will soon be entering his 13th season in the NBA.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs are hoping that Love will be on board with the rebuilding franchise this upcoming year after lashing out last season.

“The Cavs are crossing their fingers that Love will remain bought in after a temperamental season that led to on-court outbursts and a desire to be traded,” Fedor wrote. “Rebuilds are tough and Love could have mood swings again, especially if there are early-season struggles, but there’s belief his relationship with [J.B.] Bickerstaff, which goes back to their early days in Minnesota together, will help better navigate those rough patches.”

Love, 32, is exiting the prime of his career.

As for the Cavs, they’re in the middle of a heavy rebuild. The Cavs finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference last season.

Understandably, Love lost his cool at times last year. The team is headlined by various youngsters, such as Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.

Furthermore, Love is used to competitive basketball. His first four years in Cleveland were marked by trips to the NBA Finals capped off by a championship in 2016.

Since the Cavs lost superstar LeBron James in the summer of 2018, they have failed to make the postseason. However, rising star Sexton is vowing to bring Cleveland back to the playoffs this upcoming season.