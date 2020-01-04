Report: Kevin Love Disgusted With Cavs Organization, Lashed Out at Koby Altman | Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is not happy with the development of his team and confronted Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman about it during shootaround on Saturday, according to Joe Vardon and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Vardon and Charania quoted league sources who witnessed the angry diatribe from Love toward Altman.

“Kevin Love had an emotional verbal outburst directed toward general manager Koby Altman following shootaround on Saturday, expressing his displeasure and disgust with the organization, league sources told The Athletic. “Love was screaming in front of teammates and Cavs coaches and front-office members that there was ‘no feel here,’ league sources said.”

The Cavaliers entered Saturday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 10-24 record and are continuing to rebuild the franchise from the heights of just two years ago. That slow process is obviously frustrating to the 31-year-old Love, who’s in the first year of a new four-year contract.

Vardon and Charania noted that the anger of Love toward Altman isn’t the first time that the situation has occurred. The first time apparently came at the end of last season.

“Saturday’s exchange between Love and Altman was not the first,” Vardon and Charania wrote. “At the end of last season, Love raised his voice toward the general manager and Altman threatened to fine him. Sources said they heard Love say, ‘Go ahead. I have plenty of money.’”

Love’s name has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate, though the Cavaliers haven’t apparently gotten any solid offers for the veteran. The NBA trade deadline is next month, with the potential deterioration of Love’s relationship with the team likely making it more imperative to get the best possible deal for his services.

