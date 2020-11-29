- Report: Former Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas making some noise as ‘significantly better’ player
Report: Former Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas making some noise as ‘significantly better’ player
- Updated: November 29, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas is still a free agent.
Although Thomas hasn’t showcased his best play in recent seasons, he reportedly is a different player now.
Have been talking to people that have watched or played with @isaiahthomas in recent months. There's a consensus: That's a different guy. He may never be the player he was in Boston but he is significantly better than the broken down player we saw the last couple of seasons.
— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 29, 2020
Haha the broken down player lol. You right about that and I was still productive on one leg. I’m back now and READY for whatever role to help a team!!! https://t.co/i2aObUOXds
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 29, 2020
The Cavs acquired Thomas in a blockbuster deal with the Boston Celtics back in 2017.
The Cavs dealt disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving to the Celtics in exchange for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a couple of draft picks, one of which turned into rising star Collin Sexton.
Prior to arriving in Cleveland, Thomas was at the apogee of his career. Thomas put up career-high 28.9 points in addition to 5.9 assists and 2.7 boards per game for the Celtics during the 2016-17 season.
However, a serious hip injury derailed Thomas’ momentum in the NBA. He never took off with the Cavs during the 2017-18 season.
Instead, the Cavs shipped Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers midway through the 2017-18 campaign.
The veteran has played for the Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards since getting traded by the Cavs in 2018.
