 Report: Former Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas making some noise as 'significantly better' player | Cavaliers Nation
Home / Media / Report: Former Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas making some noise as ‘significantly better’ player

Report: Former Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas making some noise as ‘significantly better’ player

Isaiah Thomas Cavs

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas is still a free agent.

Although Thomas hasn’t showcased his best play in recent seasons, he reportedly is a different player now.

The Cavs acquired Thomas in a blockbuster deal with the Boston Celtics back in 2017.

The Cavs dealt disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving to the Celtics in exchange for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a couple of draft picks, one of which turned into rising star Collin Sexton.

Prior to arriving in Cleveland, Thomas was at the apogee of his career. Thomas put up career-high 28.9 points in addition to 5.9 assists and 2.7 boards per game for the Celtics during the 2016-17 season.

However, a serious hip injury derailed Thomas’ momentum in the NBA. He never took off with the Cavs during the 2017-18 season.

Instead, the Cavs shipped Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers midway through the 2017-18 campaign.

The veteran has played for the Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards since getting traded by the Cavs in 2018.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login