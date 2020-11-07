LeBron James drops epic photoshop of Joe Biden and Donald Trump to celebrate election results

The 2020 presidential election results have been trickling in for the last few days with a lot of uncertainty about whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump will be running the country for the next four years.

On Saturday, Biden eclipsed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election, and former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James couldn’t help but react with an epic photoshopped picture of his iconic block on Andre Iguodala in the NBA Finals.

James has been a strong advocate of getting Trump out of the White House for quite some time as he continues to push for social justice in the United States.

Ahead of Election Day earlier this week, James officially backed Biden to be Trump’s successor, and now he’s in celebration mode with it all coming to fruition.

Although Biden has reportedly won the election, Trump is expected to continue to fight against the election results as he feels he’s being cheated. It’ll be interesting to see what will happen next in what has felt more like a reality show than a presidential campaign.