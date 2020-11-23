Report: Matthew Dellavedova agrees to re-sign with Cavs on one-year deal

On Monday, it was reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be bringing back veteran point guard and fan favorite Matthew Dellavedova.

Matthew Dellavedova has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told ESPN. — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) November 23, 2020

One-year, minimum deal on Dellavedova's return to the Cavaliers, source tells ESPN https://t.co/2dzHpRBjXi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

The Australian national has played for the Cavs for two separate stretches and is one of the most experienced veterans on the young roster.

Following the departure of big man Tristan Thompson, Dellavedova serves a crucial role when it comes to the team’s culture.

Dellavedova and Kevin Love are now the two last remaining players on the Cavs’ roster who were on the team when it won the 2016 NBA championship.

They’ll surely look to use that championship pedigree to usher along the next stage of the Cavs’ post-LeBron James rebuild.

Last season, Delly averaged 3.1 points and 3.2 assists per game.

While he is not expected to assume a highly productive role on the court this upcoming season, he will surely play a role in helping young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland mature and progress.