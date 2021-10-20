- Report: Cavs announce starting lineup for Wednesday’s game vs. Grizzlies
- Updated: October 20, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced the starting lineup for their regular-season opener on Wednesday night, with two offseason newcomers part of that quintet.
Lineup note: Cavaliers will start Garland, Sexton, Markkanen, Mobley, Allen on Wednesday.
Lauri Markkanen was part of the deal that sent Larry Nance Jr. to the Portland Trail Blazers, while Evan Mobley will make his NBA debut after being chosen third overall by the Cavs this past July.
Mobley, Darius Garland and Collin Sexton have all been top picks of the Cavaliers in recent years, while Jarrett Allen was acquired in a multi-team deal in January.
Those high picks have yet to translate into success for the Cavaliers, who have only won 60 games total over the past three seasons. The hope is that this unit will lay the groundwork for the future, including a potential playoff push this season.
