Report: Kevin Love putting on weight to play more center for Cavs
- Updated: November 22, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love has been putting in work this offseason.
According to Evan Dammarell of Forbes.com, Love has been focused on adding weight this summer in order to play some of the center position for the Cavs next season.
“According to sources, Kevin Love has been putting on weight this offseason to play more center – something he doesn’t typically enjoy,” Dammarell wrote. “Larry Nance Jr. can also play spot minutes at the five as well but, he and Love are both naturally power forwards so overtaxing them out of position shouldn’t be a regular thing the Cavaliers do.”
Love, 32, has been seen adding weight this offseason.
The power forward is one of the Cavs’ most proven players. He appears to be refining his fit on the rebuilding team.
Still, Love would be thrilled to be moved to a contender. After all, 2016 champion is in the heart of his prime.
The veteran has career averages of 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He has four solid NBA Finals runs of experience under his belt.
On Saturday, the Cavs fans saw stalwart Tristan Thompson depart the franchise for the Boston Celtics.
Now, Love is the longest-tenured player in Cleveland with six consecutive seasons of being in a Cavs uniform.
