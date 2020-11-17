- Channing Frye rips Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo after Jrue Holiday trade
Channing Frye rips Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo after Jrue Holiday trade
- Updated: November 17, 2020
The Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on a trade that will net them New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday in return for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and draft compensation.
Although the deal looks like an upgrade for the Bucks, former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Channing Frye threw shade at them and their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo shortly after the news broke.
The Bucks got 1 of my favorite players but they aren’t any better. Sorry.
— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) November 17, 2020
Giannis can’t score. https://t.co/snh4SrO12h
— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) November 17, 2020
Giannis offensive game has big holes during the playoffs that Bogden and Jrue can solve, you can put everyone next to him but at the end of the day Every team is gonna make him beat them in a 7 game series. He can do it, i just haven’t seen it. https://t.co/fslxDxpQLB
— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) November 17, 2020
It’s an all-or-nothing situation for the Bucks, as Antetokounmpo hasn’t yet signed the supermax deal that’s available to him. If he does not re-sign, he will become a free agent at the conclusion of the upcoming NBA season.
Despite his individual accolades and the Bucks finishing with the league’s best record the past two seasons, Antetokounmpo hasn’t even come close to winning an NBA championship.
Frye has a good point. Even with Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Bucks’ success come playoff time will still largely hinge on the Greek Freak’s ability to score when the game slows down.
It is, after all, the one glaring weakness in his otherwise otherworldly game.
