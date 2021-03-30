Report: Collin Sexton ‘constantly studies’ tape of C.J. McCollum, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray

Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Collin Sexton has fully entered star territory this year and is looking to continue growing.

The point guard has been eyeing Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, Portland Trail Blazers veteran C.J. McCollum and Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell as examples when it comes to improving his own game.

“Sexton and Mitchell share the same agent,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “They are close. Even though currently on wildly different teams, it’s been an upward trajectory. Sexton, the Cavaliers’ leading scorer, is in his third season and constantly studies other players. The Cavs have given him tape of Denver’s Jamal Murray as one. On his own, Sexton has watched Portland’s CJ McCollum and Mitchell.”

Sexton, 22, has blossomed into the young face of the franchise.

The University of Alabama product is having a phenomenal campaign. As a matter of fact, he’s collecting a career-high 23.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.

Surely, the tape he’s watched of Murray, McCollum and Mitchell has helped out.

Mitchell, 24, is also having a tremendous year. The fourth-year pro is putting up a career-best 25.7 points, 5.5 dimes, 4.5 rebounds per game this season.

Furthermore, the Jazz have the best record in the league. The Cavs felt the Jazz’s wrath on Monday.

The Jazz knocked out the Cavs by a score 114-75 on Monday.