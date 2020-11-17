 Report: Cavs playing crucial role in helping Bucks complete Jrue Holiday trade | Cavaliers Nation
Jrue Holiday New Orleans Pelicans

The Milwaukee Bucks are apparently going all in in their attempt to not only win an NBA championship but also get superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay with them beyond his current contract.

The Bucks are in the process of attempting to acquire guard Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans. On Monday, it was reported that they would need some help from the Cleveland Cavaliers to officially make it happen.

On Tuesday morning, it was reported that the Cavs would indeed be lifting the pick protection.

Antetokounmpo is reportedly wavering on whether to sign a supermax deal with the Bucks, given that the team has failed to reach the NBA Finals despite holding the best record in the league the past two seasons.

Holiday is expected to be a significant upgrade over Eric Bledsoe for Milwaukee. Holiday is a legitimate scoring threat on a regular basis, and he’s also one of the league’s premier defenders at his position.

This past season, he averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game for a fast and exciting Pelicans squad.

