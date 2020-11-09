- LeBron James’ emphatic reaction to Cavs offering hefty reward for info in killing of Ericka Weems
- Cavs insider breaks down intriguing list of NBA free agents Cleveland could pursue this offseason
- Report: Cavs were prepared to make run at Jerami Grant before NBA bubble breakout
- Cavs pay tribute to ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek with reference to 2016 NBA title
- Andre Drummond reveals his immediate reaction to Joe Biden winning presidential election
- Cavs big man Kevin Love has pointed plea for Joe Biden after securing presidency
- LeBron James drops epic photoshop of Joe Biden and Donald Trump to celebrate election results
- Report: Those in NBA circles think Cavs guard Collin Sexton is a glorified bench player
- Report: Cavs have put Kevin Love back on NBA trade market
- Basketball skills guru who’s trained LeBron James says Kevin Porter Jr. among ‘best iso wings’ in NBA
LeBron James’ emphatic reaction to Cavs offering hefty reward for info in killing of Ericka Weems
- Updated: November 9, 2020
On Monday, it was reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are offering $10,000 for information related to the tragic killing of Ericka Weems.
Both the Cavs and former superstar LeBron James released statements in response to the tragic passing, and it is clear that the organization is interested in far more than mere words.
After news broke about the Cavs’ offered reward, James took to social media to praise the organization that he won an NBA title with in 2016.
#Just4ErickaWeems💔❤️ Salute to the Cavs! 🙏🏾 @cavs https://t.co/lxePskduTV
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 9, 2020
Weems was the sister of Cavs scouting director Brandon Weems.
Under normal circumstances, Brandon Weems would be hard at work narrowing down the Cavs’ options at the No. 5 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.
Instead, he is surely mourning the loss of his sister and hoping that those responsible for her tragic death are brought to justice.
Surely, the Cavs’ offered reward for information regarding her death will increase the chances of the perpetrators being found.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login