LeBron James’ emphatic reaction to Cavs offering hefty reward for info in killing of Ericka Weems

On Monday, it was reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are offering $10,000 for information related to the tragic killing of Ericka Weems.

Both the Cavs and former superstar LeBron James released statements in response to the tragic passing, and it is clear that the organization is interested in far more than mere words.

After news broke about the Cavs’ offered reward, James took to social media to praise the organization that he won an NBA title with in 2016.

Weems was the sister of Cavs scouting director Brandon Weems.

Under normal circumstances, Brandon Weems would be hard at work narrowing down the Cavs’ options at the No. 5 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Instead, he is surely mourning the loss of his sister and hoping that those responsible for her tragic death are brought to justice.

Surely, the Cavs’ offered reward for information regarding her death will increase the chances of the perpetrators being found.