LeBron James pleads for justice in Akron over tragic murder of brother’s sister

- Updated: November 4, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James offered an anguished plea for justice following the shocking murder of the sister of Brandon Weems, one of his closest friends.
AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020
37-year-old Brenda Weems was found dead in her home on Monday afternoon in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio, after last being seen on Saturday.
Brandon Weems and James were high teammates for St. Vincent-St. Mary’s school in Akron and have maintained a strong bond since James graduated from the school in 2003.
During James’ second tenure with the Cavaliers, Brandon Weems served as a scout for the team before being elevated to the role of director of scouting in 2017.
Last year, James got involved in response to a similar Akron tragedy, but the deep pain felt by this death has made his passion for justice that much deeper.
While many tragedies are quickly forgotten as time passes, James will likely continue his push on social media, which will put a larger spotlight on the efforts of local law enforcement.
