Report: Tristan Thompson not yet satisfied with compensation Cavs offering in new deal

Throughout his nine-year NBA career, Tristan Thompson has only worn a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform.

That could change this offseason as the 6-foot-9 big man is currently an unrestricted free agent. There are reports that a reunion is in the works for the two sides. However, it seems that Thompson is not satisfied with the team’s current offer.

“I am confident that Tristan Thompson has the framework that he can return to the Cavs, but as of right now, that framework isn’t at the level of compensation that he wants it,” said Brian Windhorst.

Many Cavaliers fans would love to see The University of Texas at Austin alum back in Cleveland. After all, he was instrumental in helping the franchise earn its first NBA championship back in 2016.

However, if Thompson does return, it is unclear what role he would play for the Cavaliers. The frontcourt is currently expected to be quite loaded with veterans such as Andre Drummond, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr.

The Cavaliers could also draft a big man in the 2020 NBA Draft if a high-tier prospect like James Wiseman or Obi Toppin is still available with the fifth overall pick.