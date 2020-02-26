Cavs News: Andre Drummond to Miss Wednesday’s Tilt vs. 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without the services of center Andre Drummond on Wednesday night.

The big man will miss the contest against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a calf strain.

#Cavs Andre Drummond wasn't in the usual big-man shooting group after shootaround today. He is listed OUT with a calf strain. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 26, 2020

Drummond, 28, was acquired by the Cavs in a trade deadline deal with the Detroit Pistons earlier this month.

The 6-foot-10 pro is having one of the best seasons of his career. He is putting up 17.3 points and 15.3 rebounds per game this season.

Although Drummond will be sitting out his first game as a member of the Cavs, the veteran is typically very durable. As a matter of fact, he has played in at least 78 games in six of the first seven seasons of his career.

The league’s leading rebounder has an option in his contract for next season. While the Pistons thought they would lose Drummond as a free agent this summer, the Cavs are confident they can retain the center.

He has career averages of 14.4 points and 13.8 boards per game.