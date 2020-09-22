Here’s the Latest Update on ‘Mutual Interest’ Between Tristan Thompson and the Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers and center Tristan Thompson reportedly have “a lot of mutual interest” heading into the 2020 offseason, according to BasketballNews.com’s Spencer Davies.

“The team source said that there’s ‘a lot of mutual interest’ between Cleveland and Thompson,” Davies wrote. “In a sense, who the team drafts could play a significant role in that free-agency decision. Would it make sense for Thompson to return if Onyeka Okongwu is the selection at five? Though unlikely, if James Wiseman were to surprisingly slide to the Cavaliers and they nabbed him, re-signing Thompson may no longer be a priority.”

While re-signing Thompson will clearly come down to what the Cavs do with the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, it is possible that the big man will return.

Thompson is coming off of a career year in which he averaged a career-high 12.0 points to go along with 10.1 rebounds per game.

The Cavs addition of center Andre Drummond brought Thompson’s future with the team into question, but it seems that he could still be a part of its future plans.

Thompson won an NBA title with the Cavs in 2016. He has proven over the course of his career to be a solid inside presence and one of the best rebounders in the association.