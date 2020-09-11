Ray Allen Says His House in Miami Got Broken Into After Rumors of Him Signing Deal With Cavs

Former NBA sharpshooter Ray Allen revealed that his house in Miami was broken into after a rumor circled that he was signing a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The incident occurred back in 2016 when it had been rumored that Allen was planning to make a comeback into the NBA.

“Those rumors really turned me off,” Allen said on a recent appearance on The Posecast. “Someone on TV said I already signed a deal with Cleveland. So my house in Miami got broken into for that reason because people thought I was in Cleveland. And I was like, ‘I haven’t spoken to anybody.’”

The rumor clearly took a toll on Allen’s personal life. He explained that he had no intention of moving his family out of Miami at the time.

He would’ve only done it for the perfect offer.

“I already won a championship, I’m not chasing a championship,” Allen said. “So it was just an issue about playing time and money. If you can make both things work, then I would look at it. But other than that, I’m not moving my family out of Miami. And nothing materialized that came close to making those things work.”

Allen is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. He is a two-time NBA champion, 10-time All-Star and Hall of Famer.

Over the course of his career, Allen averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range.