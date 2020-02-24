Cavs News: Dante Exum Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Miami Heat | Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dante Exum was forced from Monday night’s home game against the Miami Heat when he suffered a sprain to his left ankle and didn’t return.

Dante Exum is out with a left ankle sprain and will not return tonight. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) February 25, 2020

Exum was part of the trade package the Cavaliers received from the Utah Jazz in December in exchange for guard Jordan Clarkson.

The other two components were second-round picks of the Jazz in 2022 and 2023.

Playing in his 24th game in a Cavaliers uniform, Exum has come off the bench in all but one of those contests. He was averaging 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game prior to the start of Monday’s game.

Exum is in the second year of a three-year contract he signed with the Jazz.