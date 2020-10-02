- Skip Bayless eviscerates Kyrie Irving for dissing LeBron James’ ability in the clutch
- Report: Tyronn Lue in ‘strong position’ to take over Los Angeles Clippers head coaching job
- Cavs big man takes major shot at Donald Trump amidst news that he’s contracted coronavirus
- Kyrie Irving doesn’t believe in ‘head’ coach, says he can coach sometimes too
- J.B. Bickerstaff offers high praise for ‘uniqueness’ of Dean Wade
- Report: J.B. Bickerstaff has ‘high expectations’ for Darius Garland next season
- Kevin Love takes swipe at Donald Trump as 2020 presidential debate gets heated
- Report: Delonte West checks into rehab facility after photo of him begging on street goes viral
- Cavs News: Kevin Love leaves team’s Cleveland bubble
- Report: Significant concerns emerging about Anthony Edwards as he gets compared to Dion Waiters
Skip Bayless eviscerates Kyrie Irving for dissing LeBron James’ ability in the clutch
- Updated: October 2, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers star point guard Kyrie Irving caught serious heat when he made a backhanded comment regarding LeBron James’ ability to come up big in the clutch.
In fact, Irving’s words forced Skip Bayless, an infamous detractor of James’, to weigh in on the issue.
My problem is that Kyrie said it and didn't own up to it. He condemned the media and the internet instead. You started it Kyrie, not us. We're just responding and reacting. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/Z3Kr2XBPbg
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 2, 2020
The drama began when Irving admitted that he finally felt comfortable deferring to new Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant in the clutch. While he did not name James specifically, fans quickly jumped on the fact that Irving did not honor James as a similarly clutch leader.
While Irving has a fair amount of clutch shots in his time in the NBA, there is little doubt that James has made far more game-changing plays in his storied career.
With all that in mind, it perhaps is not all that surprising the Irving felt the need to throw a little shade in James’ direction. After all, their split in Cleveland was not a pretty one.
Irving did take to social media following his initial words to try to clear the air, but few are buying it.
Kyrie Irving is going on Instagram live at 6 PM
"I think it’s time I speak for myself." 🍿 pic.twitter.com/yQaMnP1ZIX
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 2, 2020
Only time will tell if James decides to respond to Irving’s apparent slight.
However, considering the fact that he’s currently competing for his fourth career NBA championship, the chances of a response seem quite slim.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login